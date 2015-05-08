Upfronts 2015: NBC Cancels ‘Constantine,’ ‘State of Affairs’

NBC axed a few of its bubble series on Friday, canceling its DC Comics adaption Constantine and Katherine Heigl starrer State of Affairs.

Warner Bros. is shopping the adaptation of DC Comics’ Hellblazer to other networks, says cocreator Daniel Cerone. “NBC a 'no' for Season 2. Warner Bros working hard to find #Constantine new home. Stay active. Stream. Tweet. #SaveConstantine#Hellblazers,” wrote Cerone on his twitter account Friday.

Constantine becomes the only DC Comics adaption that did not get a second season. Gotham, iZombie and The Flash were all renewed, along with veteran Arrow. Two more DC Comics-based series will join the growing comic book roster next season: CBS’ Supergirl and The CW’s spinoff of Arrow and The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow.

Constantine never found much of an audience on Friday nights and it wrapped its 13-episode season in February.

The political drama State of Affairs, which marked Heigl’s return to television since her departure from ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, struggled airing behind The Voice on Mondays. State of Affairs had an adverse effect on The Blacklist as well, and caused Blacklist to move to Thursdays where its ratings sank.

NBC also confirmed that comedy Marry Me will not return. The freshman sitcom, which starred Casey Wilson and Ken Marino, was removed from the schedule in favor of Undateable in February. Sophomore comedy About a Boy, which was removed the schedule the same time as Marry Me (both aired together on Tuesdays), has been canceled too. Ellen DeGeneres’ One Big Happy, which took the place of Marry Me, will not return next season either.