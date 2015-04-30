Upfronts 2015: A+E Sets ‘War and Peace’ Mini on A&E, History, Lifetime

A+E Networks will again use its three major cablers to air a miniseries.

Lifetime, A&E and History have partnered with The Weinstein Co. and the BBC for their six-part limited series adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s War And Peace. This follows the announcement that A+E’s Roots reboot will air across Lifetime, A&E and History.

Tolstoy’s War and Peace takes place in 1805 Russia and centers on five aristocratic families set against the backdrop of the reign of Alexander I. War and Peace features an all-star cast that includes Downton Abbey’s Lily James, Paul Dano, Gillian Anderson, James Norton and Jim Broadbent.

War and Peace will air in 2016.