Upfronts 2015: A+E Networks Orders ‘Roots’ Remake

A+E Networks has greenlit its remake of Roots, a reboot of the classic 1977 miniseries.

The series, which had been originally developed at History for the past several months, will now air across History, A&E and Lifetime. Will Packer will serve as executive producer and original Roots cast member LeVar Burton has signed on as a coexecutive producer.

“Roots was a groundbreaking television milestone that has had an enduring effect on American culture. We are privileged to be stewards of this universal story and will undertake its retelling with extreme care,” said Dirk Hoogstra, executive VP and general manager for History. “We are proud to bring this saga to fans of the original, as well as to a new generation that will experience this powerful and poignant tale for the first time. Audiences will once again feel the impact of Kunta Kinte’s indomitable spirit.”

The new version of Roots, which A+E Networks is making with The Wolper Organization (the company that produced the original), will be a more contemporary production, incorporating more material from Alex’s Haley's novel, ROOTS: The Saga of an American Family, as well as updated research of the time period.

Roots will premiere in 2016.