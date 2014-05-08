Upfronts 2014: NBC Orders Dramas ‘Constantine,’ 'Mysteries of Laura,’ Comedy ‘A to Z’

NBC has ordered dramas Constantine, The Mysteries of Laura and A to Z, the network announced Thursday.

Based on DC Comics’ Hellblazer, Constantine, a supernatural series about a demon hunter protecting his friend’s daughter, is written by Daniel Crone, who will executive produce with David S. Goyer. The series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Mysteries of Laura stars Debra Messing as an NYPD homicide detective and mother of twin boys. The series is executive produced by writer Jeff Rake and director McG with Greg Berlanti, Aaron Kaplan and Todd Lituchy. It is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Kapital Entertainment.

Romantic drama A to Z is written and executive produced by Ben Queen, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. It is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Le Train Train.

On Tuesday NBC announced series orders for dramas Allegience, State of Affairs and Odyssey, as well as for comedy Marry Me.