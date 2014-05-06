Upfronts 2014: NBC Orders Comedy ‘Marry Me,’ Three Dramas

NBC has given series orders to single-camera relationship comedy Marry Me, spy drama Allegiance, White House-set drama State of Affairs and action drama Odyssey, the network announced Tuesday.

Marry Me, starring Casey Wilson (pictured) and Ken Marino (pictured) as a couple perpetually putting off engagement, is executive produced by writer David Caspe (creator of Happy Endings) and director Seth Gordon. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fanfare Productions. It marks NBC’s first comedy pilot picked up to series for next season. The network has already given straight-to-series orders this year to comedies Mr. Robinson, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Working the Engels.

Allegiance comes from writer-director George Nolfi, who is executive producing with Avi Nir, Ron Leshem, Amit Cohen, Yona Wisenthal and Giyora Yahalom. The series is produced by Universal Television, Keshet Media and Yes!

State of Affairs, starring Katherine Heigl as a CIA analyst working in the White House, is written and directed by Joe Carnahan, who is executive producing with Katherine Heigl, Nancy Heigl, Robert Simonds, Sophie Watts, Henry Crumpton, Rodney Faraon and Julia Franz. It is produced by Universal Television, Bob Simonds Company and Abishag Productions.

Odyssey is executive produced by writers Adam Armus and Nora Kay Foster and director Peter Horton, as well as Simon Maxwell, Mikkel Bondesen, Henrik Bastin and Kristen Campo. It is produced by Universal Television, Fabrik Entertainment and Red Arrow Entertainment Group.