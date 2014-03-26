Upfronts 2014: AMC Sets First Scripted Comedy Projects

Upfront Central

AMC is pushing into original scripted comedy with four projects in development, the network announced Wednesday ahead of its upfront presentation.

The network said its first comedy project will be the pilot We Hate Paul Revere, which tells the story of brothers Hugh and Ebenezer Moody and their struggle to find their place and the recognition they believe they deserve as they live in the shadow of history in Colonial Boston. The pilot is set to shoot during Q3 of this year for 2015 consideration.

The cabler also has a project based on Andrea Abbate's play Random Acts. The comedy revolves around two single girls in their early 30s who work through issues with relationships, family, and growing up. The duo works as contract killers, dealing with drug lords, crooked cops and unpaid debts.

AMC also has set comedy projects with John Leguizamo for a series based on the actor's life and No Money Down from former Daily Show correspondent Wyatt Cenac.

AMC has seven drama projects in development, including ones based on the New York Times bestseller Area 51: An Uncensored History of America’s Top Secret Military Base and an NSA-inspired series Police State. The other projects include Kingmakers, based on the French series Les Hommes De L’Ombre, Bombingham, an adaptation of Mary Doria Russell's The Sparrow novel, Jerry's World and Paradise Lost.

This year, AMC will debut new dramas Turn, Halt and Catch Fire and Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

The network is also looking to the be next to get into the increasingly-crowded late-night genre as it has ordered a pilot based on Kevin Smith's podcast Hollywood Babble-On. AMC is also developing a companion series to Smith's Comic Book Men—which was renewed for a fourth season—featuring Comic Book Men regular Robert Bruce.

The network announced an overall deal with Sons of Anarchy producer Dave Erickson, who has been tapped as a cowriter and coexecutive producer on the upcoming Walking Dead companion series.

On the unscripted side, AMC has an untitled Billy Corgan Wrestling series, Bronx Pop (working title) and Prison Redemption in development.

AMC will hold its upfront presentation Thursday night.

(Pictured left: Kevin Smith on Talking Dead, courtesy of Jordin Althaus/AMC)