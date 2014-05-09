Upfronts 2014: ABC Renews Four Unscripted Series

ABC has renewed four unscripted series. The moves come on the heels of a flurry of renewals, cancelations and new series orders from the network Thursday night.

Dancing With the Stars will return for a 19th cycle, the network announced Friday. Monday's episode drew a 1.9 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49.

The network also renewed The Bachelor, Shark Tank and America's Funniest Home Videos.

ABC also confirmed that it has renewed The Middle for a sixth season, as had been reported Thursday night. Wednesday's episode of the single-camera comedy drew a 1.6 rating.

Freshman comedy and Rebel Wilson vehicle Super Fun Night, along with sophomore Suburgatory were canceled late Friday.