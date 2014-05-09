Upfronts 2014: ABC Orders 'Agent Carter,' 'How to Get Away With Murder'

ABC has ordered nine new series and renewed nine current series.

The network has greenlighted dramas How to Get Away With Murder, American Crime, The Whispers, Forever and Marvel’s Agent Carter (pictured) as well as comedies Selfie, Black-ish, Galavant and Manhattan Love Story.

Dramas Once Upon a Time, Resurrection, Castle, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Revenge and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have been renewed for next season, as have comedies Modern Family and The Goldbergs. Comedy The Middle is also expected to be renewed.

ABC also appears to have canceled freshman comedies Trophy Wife and Mixology. Trophy Wife cast member Marcia Gay Harden tweeted "Thank u 4 watching beloved fans. Parting is such sweet sorrow... @TrophyWifeABC cancelled just hours ago. @ABC_Publicity #season2watch #:(" to followers Thursday night. Mixology cast member Frankie shaw tweeted, "Sad day. Love to all you #Mixology fans. Keep watching! Great episodes left, esp the finale. xoxoxoxo."

The cancelations continued Friday morning when Neighbors star Toks Olagundoye tweeted that the show would not be coming back for a third season: "Tweeps, I have known since last night, but was not able to share the news until it was announced publicly. #TheNeighbirs [sic] has been cancelled"

How to Get Away With Murder is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and writer Peter Norwalk. Produced by ABC Studios, the legal thriller stars Viola Davis as a law professor who becomes entangled with four students.

American Crime, about the families of an attacked couple and the suspects accused of committing the crime is written and directed by John Ridley, who is executive producing with Michael J. McDonald. ABC Studios is producing.

Another ABC Studios drama, The Whispers, tells the story of an alien invasion. The series is written and executive produced Soo Hugh and executive produced by Amblin Television, Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank and Dawn Olmstead.

Forever about an immortal doctor, comes from Warner Bros. Television. It is written by Matt Miller, who is executive producing with Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz.

Marvel’s Agent Carter, a spinoff of the Captain America films, is executive produced by Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Steve McFeely, Christopher Marcus and Jeph Loeb.

Black-ish, about an African-American family man struggling with his identity, is written by Kenya Barris, who executive produces with Larry Wilmore and stars Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne, along with Cinema Gypsy, Principato-Young, and James Griffiths.

A modern retelling of My Fair Lady, Selfie is written and executive produced by Emily Kapnek and executive produced by Julie Anne Robinson.

Fairytale musical comedy Galavant is written and executive produced by Dan Fogelman. Also serving as executive producers are Alan Menken, Glenn Slater and Chris Koch. Abbey C Studios Ltd. Is producing for ABC Studios.

Romantic comedy Manhattan Love Story is produced by ABC Studios and executive produced by Peter Traugott, writer Jeff Lowell, Robin Schwartz, Rachel Kaplan and Jon Liebman.