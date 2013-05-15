Upfronts 2013: Turner Takes Wraps Off Live Streaming for TNT, TBS

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Turner Broadcasting said on Wednesday it will be live-streaming

TNT and TBS via new apps for tablets and smartphones.

"Starting this

summer, subscribers will be able to watch TBS and TNT live -- anytime,

anywhere, on multiple devices," said Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks.

"Tablets and smartphones become television sets, bringing new

opportunities for us and for advertisers."

ABC on Tuesday

became the first broadcast network to make its full lineup available via

streaming.

More programming is

being made available via streaming as programmers and distributors reach TV

Everywhere deals designed to make content more available to subscribers and

stave off competition for new over the top rivals.