Upfronts 2013: Turner Takes Wraps Off Live Streaming for TNT, TBS
Turner Broadcasting said on Wednesday it will be live-streaming
TNT and TBS via new apps for tablets and smartphones.
"Starting this
summer, subscribers will be able to watch TBS and TNT live -- anytime,
anywhere, on multiple devices," said Steve Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks.
"Tablets and smartphones become television sets, bringing new
opportunities for us and for advertisers."
ABC on Tuesday
became the first broadcast network to make its full lineup available via
streaming.
More programming is
being made available via streaming as programmers and distributors reach TV
Everywhere deals designed to make content more available to subscribers and
stave off competition for new over the top rivals.
