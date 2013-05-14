Upfronts 2013: NBC, Affiliates Aim for Mid-2014 for TV Everywhere

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

On the heels of ABC Television Group's debut of its Watch

ABC live (and local) streaming app, NBC said it aims to have its TV Everywhere

live-streaming product in the markets by mid-2014. That was one of the topics

covered when 200-plus affiliate representatives met with NBC brass in New York

May 14. The affiliates and the network are on the same page on the venture, said

key reps from both sides.

Ted Harbert, NBC Broadcasting chairman, spoke of the

"local brands and localism" the affiliates bring to the initiative.

"We have a plan, and the affiliates are happy, we're happy, and now we

just have to let the technology people [complete the project]," he said.

Jordan Wertlieb, NBC affiliates board chairman, said the key

word in the arrangement is "partnership", which the affiliates, he

said, feel like it is. "Everyone's very excited about TV Everywhere,"

he said.

Wertlieb is executive VP and president at Hearst Television, which inked a deal

earlier in the week to feature its ABC affiliates' content in that network's Watch

ABC live streaming service.

A day before, NBC affiliates and the ad community sat for a

two-hour presentation at Radio City Music Hall that was primarily focused on

NBC's primetime. Tuesday's affiliates meeting touched on the Olympics and news,

including NBC Nightly News and Today, with an eye on strategy. It also

featured an in-depth presentation on viewing in the multiscreen world. "It

was a very good presentation," said one GM who asked not to be named.

"They're doing what they need to do to move the needle in the right

direction."

The GM said concerns about a Today slump and a lack of consistency in prime were allayed in the

past 24 hours in New York. "They've done their homework and have a

logical, practical plan," said the affiliate.

Wertlieb called Tuesday's confab "a pretty

robust discussion on a lot of topics."