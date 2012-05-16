Upfronts 2012: New Programming Heads Turner Video Strategy

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

In an emerging multiscreen world, Turner Broadcasting said

it is evolving its linear television networks into what it calls "branded video

destinations."

"Our strategy is designed to confront the challenges of

an ever-growing media universe by focusing on the strength of our brands, the

power of our programming and the ability to deliver branded video content that

can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and on any device," Steve Koonin,

president of Turner Entertainment Networks, said in a statement before Turner's

presentation Wednesday morning. "To reach our destination, we will focus

on leading with the strength of the TBS and TNT brands; cementing each

network's foundation with popular, high-profile acquisitions; expanding our

lineup of scripted and unscripted original series to a year-round model; and

maximizing multi-screen opportunities."

Turner also announced new original programming designed to

rejuvenate TNT and TBS.

"Turner continues to make investments in programming

that has broad appeal with viewers, and our commitment to producing originals

throughout the year and content for all screens will provide tremendous

opportunities for our clients and their brands," said David Levy,

president of sales, distribution and sports, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. "As

viewer habits progress and we evolve into a one media world, advertisers

continue to look for opportunities to engage with consumers on multiple screens

and platforms. Turner's leading portfolio of linear and digital brands, with

enhanced original content, provides our advertising partners with greater reach

for their messages, across multiple screens, genres and demographics."

Turner said that TNT has nine original series for the

summer, including the reboot of Dallas.

Also on tap are a medical drama Monday

Mornings, and unscripted series Boston

Blue and 72 Hours. TNT will also

be airing its first reality competition show The Great Escape.

TBS is premiering two new sitcoms this summer, Men at Work and Sullivan & Son. Those will get leads-in from The Big Bang Theory, which has given the

channel a boost since it was added to the lineup.

Later in the year, TBS will add Wedding Band and Cougar Town,

which moves from ABC.

TBS also has in the works King of the Nerds, Deon

Cole's Black Box and Who Gets the

Last Laugh?

"Whatever the form or genre, we're using what we call

the 'popcorn mindset' as the guiding principle behind all our development.

From a storytelling perspective, that simply means that TNT's dramas are meant

to entertain and excite viewers, take them on a ride and land them safely at

the end," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT,

TBS, and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Here is a list of projects at TNT and TBS:

TNT Scripted Series

in Development

King and Maxwell -

Bestselling author David Baldacci's popular characters Sean King and Michelle

Maxwell aren't your typical pair of private investigators. Both are former

secret service agents, and their unique skill set (not to mention their

razor-sharp chemistry) often gives them a leg up on both suspects and

conventional law enforcement. Baldacci serves as a consultant on the project.

Executive Producer: Shane Brennan. Producer: Karen Spiegel and Grant

Anderson. Studio: CBS Television Studios.

The Last Ship -

In this exciting action/adventure project based on the popular novel by William

Brinkley, the crew of a naval destroyer is forced to confront the reality of a

new existence when a pandemic decimates most of the earth's population. Michael Bay (Transformers) intends to direct the

pilot if it is green lit. Executive Producers: Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew

Form, Hank Steinberg (showrunner and writer) and Steve Kane (writer).

Production Company: Platinum Dunes.

Legends -

This suspenseful, action-packed drama is being developed by Howard Gordon,

Jeffrey Nachmanoff and Mark Bomback from the novel Legends by Robert Littell. The

story follows a deep-cover operative named Martin Odum, who has an uncanny

ability to transform himself into a different person for each job. But his own

identity comes into question when a mysterious stranger suggests that Martin

isn't who he thinks he is. Executive Producers: Howard Gordon, Jeffrey

Nachmanoff, Alexander Cary and Jonathan Levin. Studio: Fox Television

Studios.

Lew Archer -

Based on the title character from Ross McDonald's popular novels, this project

from The Closer creator James

Duff and Close to Home creator Jim Leonard follows the sleuth many

consider to be "the original P.I." Executive Producers: James Duff, Jim

Leonard (writer) and Steve N. White. Studio: Warner Horizon

Television.

Tom Clancy's Homeland

Security - This event-based procedural written by Javier

Grillo-Marxuach and set in Tom Clancy's world of espionage pits a select

team of domestic intelligence operatives against enemies within and without,

from narco-traffickers and nuclear terrorists to cyber-criminals and human

smugglers. Executive Producers: Tom Clancy, Michael Ovitz, Javier Grillo-Marxuach and

Chris George.

Untitled Steven Bochco Murder Mystery project - This

suspenseful and intriguing crime drama will intimately dissect a single murder

case over an entire season, from the commitment of the crime through the

investigation, arrest and trial. Executive Producer: Steven Bochco (writer).

Co-Executive Producer: Eric Lodal (writer).

Untitled Ron Shelton family drama - A disgraced

football coach loses his high-profile job in Los Angeles and winds up

moving his three kids and 70-year-old father to Louisiana. But this might just

be the fresh start they need in this insightful drama from the writer/director

of Bull Durham. Executive Producers: Ron Shelton (writer), Michele

Weisler and Andrea Buchanan.

TNT Unscripted Series

in Development

American Troubadours - From

one of the executive producers of American

Idol and film star Matthew McConaughey, this new reality competition

series is on a mission to discover the best unsigned bar band in America,

singer/songwriter bands that represent the greatest tradition of rock and roll.

Executive Producers: Nigel Lythgoe, Matthew McConaughey and Anastasia

Brown. Production Companies: Nigel Lythgoe Productions and J.K.

Livin Foundation.

Cold Justice -

This docudrama, produced by Emmy winners for such series as Law & Order, Project Runway and Top

Chef, will follow former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and crime scene

investigator Yolanda McClary as they crack cold cases. Executive

Producers: Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.

Production Companies: Wolf Films and Magical Elves.

Rivals - From

the producers of Laguna Beach and

Jockeys comes this riveting

series set in the glamorous world of thoroughbred horse racing. Executive

Producers: Gail Berman, Lloyd Braun and Gene Stein for BermanBraun; Gary Ravet

for Promark Productions; and Gary Auerbach and Tina Gazzero for Go

Go Luckey.

24/7: Los Angeles -

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Robert Port crafted this gripping,

all-access look at the men and women who protect the streets of Los Angeles.

Executive Producers: Robert Port, Michael Goldstein and Michael

Larkin. Production Company: Port Films.

TBS New Series

Men at Work -

Series premiere: Thursday, May 24, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT)

Sullivan & Son - Series premiere:

Thursday, July 19, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT)

Wedding Band - New series coming in

December

Cougar Town - Joins TBS original

series lineup in early 2013

King of the Nerds (working

title) - New series coming soon

Deon Cole's Black Box - New series

coming in 2013

Who Gets the Last Laugh? (working

title) - New series coming in 2013

TBS Scripted Series

in Development

The Kid - To

try and get his game back, a young and socially naÃ¯ve golf prodigy named Quinn

teams up with Joey, an unconventional new caddy. But much to the dismay of his

father, Quinn learns more than just golf, as this new duo makes its way into

the high-rolling, fast-moving big-time world of professional golf. The Kid is written by Donald Todd from

a story by Sports Illustrated senior writer Michael Bamberger and

writer Jay Hass, along with David Morse (TremÃ©) and professional golfer Phil

Mickelson's longtime caddy, Jim "Bones" Mackay. Executive Producers: Donald

Todd, Greer Shephard and Michael M. Robin. Production Company: The Shephard/Robin

Company. Studio: Warner Horizon Television.

Most Likely - It

has been ten years since high school, and the former "most likely to succeed"

star student returns to his hometown after losing his job. He winds up working

for the former (and still) "most popular" jock in this mismatched buddy comedy

penned by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time

Machine). Executive Producers: Conan O'Brien, Jeff Ross and David

Kissinger. Co-Executive Producer/Writer: Josh Heald. Production Company: Conaco

LLC. Studio: Warner Horizon Television.

Zone Lord -

Conan O'Brien serves as executive producer on this sitcom with an intergalactic

twist. Three roommates awake one morning to discover an evil but very hip alien

has moved into their building, along with his diminutive navigator. Executive

Producers: Conan O'Brien, Jeff Ross and David Kissinger. Co-Executive

Producer/Writer: Ross Venokur. Production Company: Conaco LLC. Studio: Warner

Horizon Television.

TBS Unscripted Series

in Development

Norm MacDonald Is

Trending - TBS has ordered a pilot presentation of this talk show from

some of the executive producers behind Sports

Show with Norm MacDonald and Real

Time with Bill Maher. SNL alumnus

and former "Weekend Update" anchor Norm MacDonald hosts as he

and his team of correspondents sort through the churning mass of pop culture

and social media to pull out the funniest, most bizarre and entertaining events

so you don't have to. Executive Producers: Norm MacDonald, Marc Gurvitz and

Lori Jo Hoekstra.

Untitled Competition

Game Show - This big, unique and physically challenging competition

series is being developed by Jared Hoffman and produced by Alloy Digital's

Generate Studios, which was co-founded by Jordan Levin and Pete Aronson. Executive

Producer: Jared Hoffman. Production Company: Generate Studios.