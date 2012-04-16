Upfronts 2012: BET Touts Gains During Chicago Upfront

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

BET held its

upfront presentation in Chicago Monday afternoon, talking about the network's rank

among all cable networks and the buying power of its African-American audience.

The network also

highlighted new initiatives, including expanding the BET Awards and the Soul

Train Awards into a live experiences with AEG, programs featuring a new

generation of Wayans and a group of Hollywood husbands set to compete with the

housewives found elsewhere on the dial, a package of first-run movies, a return

to the Apollo Theater and a new late-night entry.

BET Networks

Chairman and CEO Debra Lee was in charge of laying out a constellation of

rising numbers including BET's digital footprint of 75 million digital

impression, BET's status as a top-20 cable network and Centric's standing as

one of the 10 fastest-growing cable channels.

"No one can offer

you a better platform to reach lovers of Black culture," Lee told an audience

of about 150 media buyers and others.

Louis Carr,

president of media sales at BET, pointed to the gap between BET and others

airing shows targeting African-American consumers. "Distractors, imitators and

wannabes," he called them, referring to Bravo, TV One, E! and WE tv with their

"real wives, ex-wives, want-to-be wives and fighting wives."

"We take our

leadership in Black entertainment seriously," Carr said, adding that BET's

extensive research into the African-American consumer means it can help clients

make the right decisions which courting that market.

Carr also pointed

to the buying power of the African-American consumer, including $7.4 billion

spent diving out, frequent visits to quick-serve restaurants and a willingness

to try new beverages. African Americans also spend $26.7 billion on autos, a

big-spending category. "We love cars. I love cars. I've got the perfect last

name, Carr," he said.

New primetime

programming on BET includes Second

Generation Wayans, featuring Craig and Damien Wayans; House Husbands, with Kevin Hart; and reality series The Mathis Project, in which Judge

Mathis explores unsolved murders of African Americans.

The network is

launching a first-run movie package called "BET Premiere Cinema" and producing

films including Being Mary Jane

starring Gabrielle Union, Gun Hill

and TheMindless Behavior Project. Some films, like Being Mary Jane, may become series. Other will be considered for

theatrical distribution, with Viacom sibling Paramount getting first crack.

BET is also

moving into late night with Don't Sleep

with T.J. Holmes. Instead of being in Chicago, Holmes was interviewing the

parents of Trayvon Martin's parents for 106

and Park.

Centric, now in 50

million homes, will be launching a new version of Apollo Live, hosted by Tony Rock, beginning in the fall. The series will be executive produced by

Jamie Foxx.