Upfronts 2010: ‘Grey’s’ Remake, Lovesick Network Bosses in New Telemundo Slate

Upfront

Central: Complete Coverage from B&C

Telemundo

presented a batch of new programs and strategic developments at an upfront

breakfast Thursday morning (May 13) in New York, the Spanish-language network stressing that

the 2010 Census' findings will show just how substantial a presence the

Hispanic community has in the U.S. With a large and growing reserve of original

programming, Telemundo is increasingly working with advertisers to get their

marketing message into the network's programs. Telemundo described its

all-platforms, all-the-time approach as the "New Now."

Thursday's

developments include linking viewers directly to the creative minds behind their

favorite telenovelas through real-time social media, streaming

Telemundo's trademark novelas on the web with English subtitles, and

partnering with MSN to offer a high definition broadband video player on

Telemundo.com.

The

rookie programs for 2010-2011 include El Fantasma de Elena, a dark drama

about a woman haunted by the ghost of her husband's dead wife; Casanova

Sin Amor, a romantic novela about a network president and his courtship of

a poor young actress ("He's rich, and he owns a top-rated network,"

went the voiceover tease); A Corazon Abierto, a Grey's Anatomy-based

hospital drama about a cadre of attractive young surgeons in Texas; and La

Reina del Sur, a Kate del Castillo-starring crime drama centered on a sexy

female drug trafficker who packs a pistol in her purse.

A

Corazon Abierto

debuts at 7 p.m. May 17, as Telemundo extends its primetime to the 7 p.m. hour.

The

newbies on Telemundo cable sibling mun2include Jenni Rivera Presents

Chiquis and Raq-C, a reality show about the daughter of Mexican music icon

Rivera, and her Hollywood running mate Raq-C, a popular radio personality.

Telemundo

COO Jacqueline Hernandez said mun2's target audience is YLAs: Young

Latino Americans.

Browne,

a former NBC News executiveVP, said Telemundo will increase its news

presence, both nationally and on its local stations. Citing Arizona's new

immigration law, Browne said it's a critical time for the

Spanish-language news media to be on top of its game, and pointed out that

Telemundo was the lone major network to send a reporter to Arizona when the

controversial legislation was passed.

"News

is my passion point and it's really the core values of who we are,"

he said.

Telemundo

is part of NBC Universal.

The

Telemundo execs shared figures showing that Hispanic immigration in the U.S.

has actually declined from a high point in 2006, a result of the recession and

stricter border patrol. But Browne said the Census results, which are scheduled

to be delivered to President Obama in December, will show just how much a part

of the U.S. fabric the Hispanic community is.

"When

the Census is manifested, it's going to be game-changing," he said.