Upfronts 2009: ESPNU, ESPN360.com Expand Distribution

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

ESPN held its upfront presentation to advertisers and distribution deals for its college network and broadband service broke out.

Executives at the total sports network told media buyers assembled at the Nokia Theater in Times Square that ESPNU would launch on Comcast's Digital Classic level of service in a majority of its cable systems by the upcoming college football season. Moreover, Comcast.net will make ESPN360.com available at no extra charge.

The additions plug two major holes in the comprehensive carriage agreement Comcast and Disney signed in November 2006.

Click here to read the full story at www.multichannel.com