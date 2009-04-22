Upfronts 2009: Discovery en Español Touts Data, Earth Day Fare

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

On the heels of reporting historic ratings growth, Discovery en Español is using the ongoing upfront season to provide advertisers with data revealing new insights on Spanish-language audiences in the U.S.

"Our viewers want us to provide them with a view of the world, not necessarily a Hispanic perspective of the world," said Discovery Networks U.S. Hispanic Group vice president of advertising sales Victor Parada. "Stories don't have to be all the time about Juan Pérez," said Parada, who this month attended a panel at the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies to talk about the power of cable versus broadcast television.

