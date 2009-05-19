Upfronts 2009: CW Greenlights Three New Series

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage From Broadcasting & Cable

CW is going for sexy singles, sexy vampires and sexy models next season.

Web has given series greenlights to three dramas -- "Melrose Place," "Vampire Diaries" and "The Beautiful Life" -- in advance of its sked presentation on Thursday.

The "Melrose" redo, from CBS Television Studios, was penned by Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer. Like the Fox sudser from the early 1990s, series revolves around a group of twentysomethings who live in a swanky L.A. apartment complex, but with a murder mystery twist right from the get-go.

