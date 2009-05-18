Upfronts 2009: 'Chuck' Back, But On Tighter Budget
Chuck will live to fight another day, albeit on a tighter budget.
NBC and Warner Bros. TV struck a 13-episode third-season renewal deal on Sunday for the action-comedy that has a modest but passionate fanbase.
Like virtually every other primetime skein on the Big Four nets, "Chuck" will return next season with a smaller production budget. The renewal haggling between NBC and Warner Bros. TV over the past few weeks has centered entirely on cost-cutting issues, insiders said.
Chuck, which stars Zachary Levi as a regular-Joe computer geek who winds up with CIA secrets implanted in his head, averaged 2.8 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.3 million viewers during its sophomore season in the Monday 8 p.m. timeslot.
Series got off to a solid start in its freshman year but was interrupted by the writers strike. Fans mounted elaborate "Save Chuck" campaigns during the past two months, including a tie-in with the Subway sandwich chain, that merited a shoutout on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.
Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak co-created Chuck and exec produce along with McG and Scott Rosenbaum.
(Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C’s sister publication, Daily Variety)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.