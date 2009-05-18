Upfronts 2009: 'Chuck' Back, But On Tighter Budget

Chuck will live to fight another day, albeit on a tighter budget.

NBC and Warner Bros. TV struck a 13-episode third-season renewal deal on Sunday for the action-comedy that has a modest but passionate fanbase.

Like virtually every other primetime skein on the Big Four nets, "Chuck" will return next season with a smaller production budget. The renewal haggling between NBC and Warner Bros. TV over the past few weeks has centered entirely on cost-cutting issues, insiders said.

Chuck, which stars Zachary Levi as a regular-Joe computer geek who winds up with CIA secrets implanted in his head, averaged 2.8 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.3 million viewers during its sophomore season in the Monday 8 p.m. timeslot.

Series got off to a solid start in its freshman year but was interrupted by the writers strike. Fans mounted elaborate "Save Chuck" campaigns during the past two months, including a tie-in with the Subway sandwich chain, that merited a shoutout on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.



Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak co-created Chuck and exec produce along with McG and Scott Rosenbaum.

(Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C’s sister publication, Daily Variety)