Upfronts 2009: CBS Sets Renewals

CBS determined the fate of existing shows on the bubble Tuesday, including the renewal of The New Adventures of Old Christine and the cancellation of three dramas, sources say.

Missing persons drama Without A Trace will not be back for an eighth season. The Unit and Eleventh Hour were also cancelled.

CBS renewed dramas, Cold Case and Numb3rs. The network is also expected to bring back sitcoms Gary Unmarried, Rules of Engagement, and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

The network made several pick up orders Monday, and these final decisions on renewals of existing shows were expected today.

Without A Trace averaged a 2.7 for the season, beating Numb3rs, which earned a 2.1, however, the latter is less expensive to produce. Both Eleventh Hour and Without A Trace averaged a higher rating than Numb3rs and Cold Case.

Rules of Engagement averaged a strong 3.9 for the season and was the highest-rated of the returning sitcoms on the bubble. Christine struggled in the 8 p.m. time slot and averaged a 2.0. Gary Unmarried is averaging a 2.1 and is coming off a season-low 2.0/6 for an episode May 6. However, prior to that, the show had seen a lift in viewers from mid-February through early April.

CBS will unveil its 2009-10 TV season schedule during the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday.

