Upfronts 2009: Bubble Shows Learn Their Fate

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

Most of TV’s remaining bubble shows finally learned their fate on Tuesday - and the news was mostly brutal.

Shows handed pink slips included NBC’s My Name Is Earl and CBS’ The Unit. Both come from 20th Century Fox TV. Peacock also cut Medium, which hails from CBS TV Studios.

The Unit is believed to be officially over, but there may still be some life in both Earl and Medium.

Click here to read the full story at variety.com

(Michael Schneider writes forB&C sister publicationDaily Variety)