Upfronts 2009: BET Touts Family Fare

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

Black Entertainment Television is planning to unveil more than just a new network at its upfront presentation this evening.

On the heels of this morning's news regarding the creation of the new Centric channel in partnership with MTV Networks, the African-American-targeted network will present a new brand strategy that will manifest via several new original series, news and documentary shows.

"Given the historic change our country has experienced, this is the perfect time for BET Networks to re-examine where we are as a company and what we can be for our audience," said Debra Lee, chairman and CEO BET Networks, in a statement. "BET's reinvigorated approach is built on supporting families, embracing and encouraging their dreams, focusing on the issues that are important to them and presenting the freshest talent and entertainment."

Click here for the complete article on www.multichannel.com.