Upfronts 2009: ABC Family To Tout Ratings, Millennial Appeal
ABC Family will head into its upfront presentation to advertisers this week with ratings momentum as it seeks to reinforce its programming appeal to its core millennial audience.
The network finished its best quarter ever in several audience demos, including total viewers (1.4 million viewers) and its target 12-to-34 “millennial” audience (640,000 viewers), according to Nielsen Media Research.
Driving the network’s ratings push are its original scripted series, led by freshman drama series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. The series, about a young teen dealing with an unwanted pregnancy, finished its first season last month as the network’s most-watched series ever, averaging 3.9 million viewers and consistently outdrawing Gossip Girl on broadcaster The CW in head-to-head competition, according to the network’s president Paul Lee.
