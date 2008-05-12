Upfront: NBC, General Motors Team Up

NBC is touting its pre-upfront meetings as the genesis of a new marketing partnership with General Motors that will put GM in the network’s new fall drama, My Own Worst Enemy.

The Monday-night rookie drama, which will air at 10 p.m. next season, will feature two different GM cars within the creative.

The partnership will also include an on-air buy, as well as presence on NBC Universal’s digital and out-of-home platforms. NBC said it is part of a “larger strategic partnership” between the two entities for next season that encompasses other dayparts, including late-night.

NBC Monday will forego a typical upfront presentation in exchange for an interactive party in which it will showcase multiple company media properties. The network already announced a schedule for next season and, in fact, released at least an interim schedule for the entire year.

Earlier in the day Monday, NBC is set to announce Jimmy Fallon as its new 12:30 a.m. host.

