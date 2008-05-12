Upfront: NBC Asks: Are You a Momma’s Boy?
By Ben Grossman
NBC ordered Are You a Momma’s Boy? from producers Ryan Seacrest and Andrew Glassman.
The alternative series will feature possessive mothers choosing potential brides for their sons.
NBC will premiere the series out of the Summer Olympic Games from Beijing.
For complete coverage of the upfronts, click here.
