Upfront moving up, says McGowan

In contrast with more conservative Wall Street estimates of flat 2 percent

growth, Discovery Networks U.S. executive vice president of ad sales Bill McGowan predicted that upfront spending will pick up 5 percent this season, with cable writing

$500 million in new business.

Broadcast networks will take in $7 billion and cable networks $4.5 billion,

McGowan said Wednesday in New York as part of Discovery's upfront presentation.

Cable will increase its share because it is a more efficient and more

targeted medium, McGowan said.

Meanwhile, he added, "Broadcast networks' ability to generate large boxcar

ratings is down."

He predicted that cable networks will receive a 43 percent share of upfront

revenue, up from 39 percent last year.

Also at Discovery's presentation Wednesday, president and chief operating officer Judith McHale

said the company will shell out $370 million for 3,000 hours of original

programming this year, including $150 million for Discovery Channel.

Some of Discovery Channel's take will go to five new series, including Hi

Tech History and Building Big, a look at how modern marvels like

skyscrapers and bridges are created.

The Learning Channel will continue its cult hit, Trading Spaces,

including college and celebrity redecorating episodes. A new companion series,

While You Were Out, will launch in the fourth quarter.

Animal Planet, the only Discovery network experimenting with fictional,

scripted programming, is planning six new movies and a sitcom, Bad

Dog.