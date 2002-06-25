Upfront market expected to change

Both buyers and sellers at the "AdWatch: Outlook 2002" conference in New York

Tuesday said the way the upfront market is conducted will change over time.

Marc Rosenthal, head of sales for MTV Networks, said the distinctions between the

different TV media (cable, broadcast network and local TV) continue to blur.

He noted that in April, cable's total share of viewing surpassed that of the

networks.

He added that in the future, it's possible that the upfront will be executed by

demographic, rather than by media.

"There's already a separate kids' upfront. Maybe we'll have a separate 12-to-24 upfront and there will be an 18-to-49 upfront," he said.

Rosenthal also said at the Tuesday conference that the "stall" in the cable

upfront market was "really about the unbranded general-entertainment networks

holding out for higher prices" from advertisers.

He added that it didn't affect specialty networks like MTV: 'We'll end up doing

extremely well," he said.

DaimlerChrysler's Julie Roehm said the upfront process is "antiquated."

A market that incorporates a make-good process, she added is "extraordinarily

inefficient."

Advertisers care more about the bigger marketing strategy and communicating

with viewers effectively in a world where they have hundreds of media choices but

less time to use them all.

Proctor & Gamble Co.'s James Stengel said the entire marketing process has to be more

"consumer-centric."

He said P&G intends to do more major cross-platform deals with big media

companies -- like the ones P&G has done with Viacom Inc. (now entering its second

year) and Discovery Networks U.S.

If managed properly, such arrangements offer a big upfront commitment to the

seller while giving the advertiser "more flexibility to adjust the mix and

spending throughout the year," he added.