Upfront: Fox Picks Up Secret Millionaire

Fox picked up alternative series Secret Millionaire.

The show features actual millionaires leaving their lifestyles behind and going undercover in some of the most impoverished neighborhoods in America.

The participating millionaires will live what life is like on minimum wage, working side-by-side with members of the community, without revealing their true wealth.

Ultimately, the secret millionaire will select which of the people they meet are most deserving of a prize -- starting at $100,000 and often worth much more -- of the millionaire’s own money.

The series is adapted from the Channel 4 (United Kingdom) show of the same name.

