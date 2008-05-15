Upfront: Fox Cutting Commericals for New Shows

Fox said it will run rookie fall dramaFringe and rookie midseason drama Dollhouse with one-half the commercial interruptions in a test it is calling "Remote Free TV."

The network will air the shows with less than five minutes of national commercial spots and network promos in an attempt to discourage audience churn during the shows.

Fox executives made the announcement during their upfront presentation Thursday afternoon in New York.

