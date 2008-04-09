UPFRONT & CENTER: Planet Green Sets Launch Date, Programming Slate

Planet Green, Discovery Communications’ new green lifestyle channel, will launch June 4 at 6 p.m., Discovery announced. The company also unveiled the launch lineup for the network.

Previously announced shows such as Emeril Green, Supper Club with Tom Bergeron and Battleground Earth: Ludacris vs. Tommy Lee will join new programming featuring Tom Brokaw, Adrien Grenier and Maria Menounos.

Brokaw will host a series of specials for the network following his warmly received Global Warming: What You Need to Know special for Discovery Channel.

Grenier will be featured in The Green Life (working title), a show that will take a “green team” of experts as they help celebrities and ordinary people to become greener in their daily lives.

And Menounos will host Hollywood Green, produced in a partnership with syndicated entertainment show Access Hollywood. The show will be a weekly one-hour entertainment newsmagazine looking at what Hollywood is doing to get green.

Other new shows for the network include:

• G Word, which will explore what it means to be green and technology that can make it happen;

• Greenovate, an eco-friendly home-improvement show;

• Greensburg, a show that will follow the residents of a Kansas town leveled by a tornado as they try to rebuild as a model for sustainable green communities;

• Mean Green Machines, which will explore the green competitors to muscle cars, snowmobiles, etc.;

• Renovation Nation, which will show viewers how to renovate their homes to become greener;

• Wa$ted!, in which the amount of waste in a house will be measured each week and the family will have three weeks to reduce its consumption;

• World’s Greenest Homes, which will take viewers inside houses that epitomize what it means to be green;

• Wrecklamation, which chronicles demolition auctioneer Jodi Murphy as she auctions off doors, windows and whatever she can find from homes that would otherwise be demolished and sent to the dump. The show will follow the materials auctioned as they find their way to new homes and uses;

• Stuff Happens, hosted by Bill Nye, will explore where “stuff” comes from, explaining how things we take for granted are created; and

• The Tom Green Project (working title), hosted by comedian Tom Green, will be the first green game show.

For complete coverage of the upfronts, click here.