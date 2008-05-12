Upfront: ABC Fall Plans Start to Shake Out

ABC is starting to formalize plans for next season in advance of its Tuesday-morning schedule announcement, picking up Life on Mars, bringing back Eli Stone and choosing not to renew October Road, although network representatives aren’t talking.

Life on Mars, a candidate for prime real estate on the network’s fall schedule, was originally adapted from a British Broadcasting Corp. series by David E. Kelley.

Eli Stone, about a lawyer who starts acting on visions he is having, should come back for a second season after satisfying network brass in its Thursday 10 p.m. time period.

The two dramas, one way or the other, could fill the network’s apparent holes at 10 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Also expected to make the ABC schedule is Ashton Kutcher reality series Opportunity Knocks.

Drama October Road will not return, although its creative team of Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec and Scott Rosenberg is expected to jump to Life on Mars.

