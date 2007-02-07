Updated Conference Hall for NAB's 2007 Conference

Just think of it as NBA 360.

The National Association of Broadcasters has re-engineered and expanded its exhibit floor for the 2007 conference in April.

NAB has added two more halls, now taking up all of the Las Vegas Convention Center space, and has redesigned the "flow" of the exhibits to make navigating the vast space--about 900,000 square feet--easier.

The exhibits have been grouped into categories including Acquisition & Production-cameras, lenses, lighting; Post-Production--editing, graphics,animation, special effects, music/sound libraries, Management & Systems--video servers, systems integration, database technologies, digital asset management.; Distribution & Delivery - Transmitters and towers,cable, fiber, IPTV, mobile video; Display Systems - Projection equipment, LCD and plasma displays, digital signage; Pro Audio-- Audio recording and mixing equipment, encoding and compression; Radio, analog and digital; Outdoor Media & Equipment - ENG Vehicles, outdoor signae, satellite services; Content Village, digital content showcase; news gathering and reporting; and, lastly, Technologies for Worship--services geared toward the exploding religious marketplace.

