UPDATED: Citadel, DirecTV Extend Retrans Talks
Related: Three Citadel Stations Prepare To Go Dark At Midnight
Citadel Communications and DirecTV have extended their retransmission
consent deadline, keeping the three Citadel-owned stations on for
DirecTV viewers until 1 p.m. central time, April 1.
In a statement,
Citadel's Ray Cole said the discussions have been "productive."
"We
are hopeful that the few remaining, but important, business issues which
stand in the way of a new, final agreement can be resolved before this
extension period lapses," he added.
The possibly affected stations
are Citadel's ABC affiliate WOI Des Moines, ABC affiliate KLKN Lincoln
(Neb.) and CBS affiliate WHBF Davenport (Iowa). Until the extension, the
three were in danger of going dark at midnight central time tonight.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.