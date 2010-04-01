UPDATED: Citadel, DirecTV Extend Retrans Talks

Related: Three Citadel Stations Prepare To Go Dark At Midnight

Citadel Communications and DirecTV have extended their retransmission

consent deadline, keeping the three Citadel-owned stations on for

DirecTV viewers until 1 p.m. central time, April 1.

In a statement,

Citadel's Ray Cole said the discussions have been "productive."

"We

are hopeful that the few remaining, but important, business issues which

stand in the way of a new, final agreement can be resolved before this

extension period lapses," he added.

The possibly affected stations

are Citadel's ABC affiliate WOI Des Moines, ABC affiliate KLKN Lincoln

(Neb.) and CBS affiliate WHBF Davenport (Iowa). Until the extension, the

three were in danger of going dark at midnight central time tonight.