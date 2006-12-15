Update: Show Me The Money Pulled Off The Air Immediately

ABC has now decided to pull the William Shatner-hosted game show, Show Me The Money off the air immediately, and will replace it with America’s Funniest Home Videos.

This comes after B&C learned earlier on Friday that the network had decided to shut down production and pull the plug on the six additional episodes it recently ordered.

The network later on Friday decided to pull the show completely.



ABC had confirmed earlier Friday morning it currently has seven more episodes of the show already in the can, and planned on finishing that run and airing those episodes through January.



The show averaged just a 1.6 rating/5 share in the adult 18-49 demo Wednesday night at 8, hitting a new series low and falling 16% from its previous airing.



ABC had announced earlier this month it would pick up six additional episodes and move the show to Tuesdays at 8 beginning January 2.



Show Me The Money is produced by Endemol USA.



