UonTV Launches

A new TV service launched Wednesday and called UonTV is using free-to-air satellite technology to help anyone (and they mean anyone) send out a digital TV broadcast nationwide.

The cost of a broadcast starts at $20 per half hour -- if you don’t mind broadcasting between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. -- and up to $120 for “prime time”: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (weekends are a little more expensive).

So who can watch it? That’s where the catch comes in. Viewers will need a DVB-enabled set-top receiver and 30-inch mini-dish at a cost of around $200.

There are also programming limits—copyright laws apply and the goal is to keep it “grandma friendly” between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m; “rated PG-13” between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.; and nothing extreme--“no porno, obscene or excessively violent” content--between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.



Shows at launch included amateur fighting, Rock Crawling 2005, Ramirez Family Adventures and JC's Videoblog June.

The channel transmits over Intelsat’s Americas 5 satellite, which covers North America, Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean.