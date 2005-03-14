Unwacko: Evening News Ignores the King of Pop

TV news has developed a split personality—and Michael Jackson proves

it.

The King of Pop made quite a spectacle of himself when he turned up late

for court last week in his pajamas. The cable news networks—barred from the

courtroom itself—made this latest wrinkle in his sex-abuse trial their drama

of the day. MSNBC even ran a countdown ticker checking off the seconds to the

deadline for Jackson to forfeit his $3 million bail.

Based on their news judgment, it would be easy to assume that we

understand the TV news. Yet none of the Big Three broadcast networks'

half-hour nightly newscasts led with Jacko's pajamas that evening.

NBC Nightly News did not even assign a

reporter to cover the bail brouhaha, brushing it off with a video

voiceover.

DAY AND NIGHT

But those same broadcast networks, it would seem, have a completely

different set of priorities each morning. During February, when the Jackson

case was only in the jury-selection phase, it was the second-biggest story on

NBC's Today, ABC's

Good Morning America and CBS'

The Early Show. It did not even rank among

the top 50 monthly stories on those networks' nightly newscasts.

In August 1993, when Jackson's sex life last made major news, the

networks did not send out the same mixed messages. Back then, Jackson's

alleged abuse had the status of rumor, not a criminal charge, and there was no

public trial. Nevertheless, it was a top-10 story on the nightly newscasts that

month. In fact, the Jackson scandal was their third-most heavily covered

arts-and-culture/showbiz story of the entire decade of the '90s.

Jackson's 1993 headlines were a harbinger of tabloid excesses to come.

Just six months later, CBS Evening News'

new co-anchor Connie Chung staked out her signature story, the Tonya

Harding-Nancy Kerrigan saga. And in 1995, NBC Nightly

News pulled off its climb from third to first place in the ratings

through saturation coverage of the O.J. Simpson murder trial led by its newly

discovered star, correspondent David Bloom. For a week, Princess Diana's

death was so fascinating to the networks that it became the most densely

covered overseas story of the entire Clinton administration.

A decade ago, nightly news and morning news were blending—nightly

becoming more tabloid, mornings more serious, especially in the opening 7 a.m.

half-hour. NBC executive producer Jeff Zucker famously switched jobs from the

Nightly News to Today with the rationalization that his hard first 30

minutes could set the public-policy agenda for each day's news. When world

events turned deadly serious in 2001, the convergence continued. The nightly

newscasts reverted to their traditional hard-news foreign-policy orientation

while the morning programs shifted their story mix, too.

But that linkage is now officially broken.

The Laci Peterson murder case last year received saturation coverage in

the mornings, scarcely a mention in the evenings.

Last month's totals show that there are now two parallel news

universes. Only one story—the ailing Pope John Paul II—appeared in the

top-10 rankings for both morning and evening. Not a single Iraq story broke

into the morning programs' list (these numbers measure time devoted to each

morning program's feature and interview segments, outside the summary

newscasts at the start of each hour). Apart from Michael Jackson,

GMA's other two most heavily covered

stories were the Academy Awards and anchor Diane Sawyer's visit to the set of

its prime time hit Desperate Housewives.

February also featured Prince Charles' engagement, the Super Bowl and

Valentine's Day.

In the evenings, on the other hand, Jackson's case was not even the

most newsworthy event in the world of arts and culture. The obituary for

playwright Arthur Miller and The Gates in New York's Central Park both

received more attention.

IMPLICATIONS FOR NEWS DIVISIONS

This schism between mornings and evenings has serious implications for

the network news divisions. Anchors become identified with the stories they

cover. To the extent that each daypart has its distinct agenda, success in one

is not transferable to another. Rumors of Katie Couric's being hired to

anchor the CBS Evening News are less

credible under the current set of news agendas than they would have been even

three years ago.

The same problems beset the cable news networks, where daytime story

selection closely resembles the networks' in the mornings and the

crime-blotter mentality—think Dan Abrams, Greta Van Susteren and Nancy

Grace—now extends into prime time. As two separate sets of news agendas

develop, it may be hard for one brand to cover both with credibility.

Apparently, this split is not only TV's problem. It's cropping up

online, too, according to BuzzMachine's Jeff Jarvis. Last week, he went

“trolling for blog posts” on the Jackson trial and found few. “Not as

plentiful as the Bankruptcy Bill” passed by the Senate, he mused.

Now if Jacko went bankrupt, maybe he could make the nightly news,

too.