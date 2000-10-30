An unusual unendorsement

When Court TV producer Maria Pope (above) was held hostage by convicted murderer Kenneth Kimes earlier this month-he held a Papermate pen to her neck for four hours-she tried reasoning with him. "Kenny, how is this going to help you? " she would ask him, and every once in a while, she'd try to subtly escape his grasp.

Last week, New York prison officials said Kimes will now be kept in solitary confinement for the next eight years. Meanwhile, in another prison, officials found a pen hidden in a cell belonging to Kimes' mother, who was convicted with Kenneth for murdering a Manhattan socialite.

Still finishing her documentary on the Kimes, Pope last week offered one lasting effect from the ordeal: "I want to avoid Papermate pens for awhile. My husband bought me some different kinds."