Unlucky 13 for NBC Olympics coverage

NBC's Wednesday-night coverage (day 13) of the Salt Lake City Olympic Games

averaged a 19.5 Nielsen Media Research rating and 21 share, down slightly from

day 13 at Nagano, Japan, when CBS averaged a 20.7/32.

The difference was women's figure skating, which CBS aired on days 11 and 13.

NBC is airing it on days 12 and 14.

Still, NBC's Wednesday average was its highest rating for a Wednesday night

since it aired the Atlanta Olympics in the summer of 1996.

After 13 nights of Olympic coverage, NBC has averaged an 18.6/30, up 13

percent over CBS' 13-night average for the Nagano games.

Nielsen estimated that for the first 12 nights (latest figure available), 175

million viewers in 83% of U.S. TV homes have tuned in to some portion of the

games.