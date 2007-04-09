Unknown Winner Gives CBS Small Masters Uptick

Whoever Zach Johnson is, his victory over Tiger Woods and the elite field at The Masters gave CBS Sports a small up-tick Sunday over last year’s coverage.

The tournament earned CBS a 9.1 household rating/21 share according to the overnights, up slightly from last year’s 9.0/19.

Sunday’s coverage peaked with an 11.2/24 between 6-6:30 pm ET, as unheralded Johnson won his first green jacket.

Saturday’s third-round coverage earned a 6.1/13, up 20% from last year’s 5.1/11.

Johnson is now slated to present the Top Ten List on Monday night's Late Show with David Letterman on CBS.