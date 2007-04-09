Unknown Winner Gives CBS Small Masters Uptick
By Ben Grossman
Whoever Zach Johnson is, his victory over Tiger Woods and the elite field at The Masters gave CBS Sports a small up-tick Sunday over last year’s coverage.
The tournament earned CBS a 9.1 household rating/21 share according to the overnights, up slightly from last year’s 9.0/19.
Sunday’s coverage peaked with an 11.2/24 between 6-6:30 pm ET, as unheralded Johnson won his first green jacket.
Saturday’s third-round coverage earned a 6.1/13, up 20% from last year’s 5.1/11.
Johnson is now slated to present the Top Ten List on Monday night's Late Show with David Letterman on CBS.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.