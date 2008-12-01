Univision's Spanish-language KMEX Conducting Analog Shut-Off Tests
TV stations' analog shut-off tests are coming thick and fast as the DTV transition approaches Feb. 17.
Univision's Spanish-language KMEX Los Angeles says it will shut off its analog signal for one minute each hour between 5 a.m. and midnight Dec. 3.
Hispanics are a target population for DTV education since the Hispanic TV households with analog-only service are a larger group than for the general population.
In KMEX's version of the test, viewers will first see a graphic telling them whether their signal is ready or not, then the signal will be interrupted for a minute, and a phone bank staffed to answer questions.
Some stations are simply simulating the cut-off, keeping the analog signal on but only showing a graphic telling viewers where to get help.
Univision has been praised in Washington for its aggressive DTV education campaign.
