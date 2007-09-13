Univision’s Saralegui Honored by B&C, Multichannel News

Cristina Saralegui, host and executive producer of Univision’s El Show de Cristina (The Cristina Show), will receive the Outstanding Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television award from Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News during the Fifth Annual Hispanic Television Summit in New York.

"We are thrilled to present this honor to Cristina,” said B&C andMCN publisher Larry Dunn.. “She is an outstanding individual who has contributed to the overall profile and profitability of Spanish-language television."

The Fifth Annual Hispanic Television Summit will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel in New York. The award will be presented to Saralegui at a ceremony Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m.