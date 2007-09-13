Trending

Univision’s Saralegui Honored by B&C, Multichannel News

By

Cristina Saralegui, host and executive producer of Univision’s El Show de Cristina (The Cristina Show), will receive the Outstanding Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television award from Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News during the Fifth Annual Hispanic Television Summit in New York.

"We are thrilled to present this honor to Cristina,” said B&C andMCN publisher Larry Dunn.. “She is an outstanding individual who has contributed to the overall profile and profitability of Spanish-language television."

The Fifth Annual Hispanic Television Summit will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square Hotel in New York. The award will be presented to Saralegui at a ceremony Oct. 4 at 12:30 p.m.