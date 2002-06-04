Univision's Sands heads up Puerto Rican stations

Larry Sands, vice president and general manager of Univision's KUVS-TV

Sacramento, Calif., has been named VP and GM of Univision Puerto Rico. He will

head up Univision's WLII-TV and Raycom Media's WSUR-TV, which Univision operates

through a time-brokerage agreement.

Succeeding Sands as VP and GM at KUVS-TV will be Diego

Ruiz, formerly VP and GM of Univision Online in Miami, where he oversaw the

company's Web portal, Univision.com.