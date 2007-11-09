Univision’s Republican Presidential Debate Back On

Univision announced that its presidential forum featuring the Republican candidates will air Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The debate, originally scheduled for September, was postponed because at the time only Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) agreed to appear.

For the rescheduled debate, Univision lined up McCain, former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, former Sen. Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.), Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney and Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.).

The forum will be held at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., and will be broadcast across all of Univision’s platforms and online. Miami and Coral Gables are home to a sizable Cuban population, among the most politically active groups in the country.

"I am excited that the Republican presidential candidates have accepted our invitation to participate in this unprecedented opportunity to connect with the Hispanic community by addressing the issues that matter to them most," Univision Communications CEO Joe Uva said in a statement announcing the forum. "This event is part of Univision's commitment to inform, educate and empower Hispanic voters."

As in the Democratic debate held Sept. 9, questions and answers will be in English, with Spanish subtitles. Univision anchors Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena Salinas will moderate the 90-minute forum.