Univision’s New York Youth Movement

New York’s Spanish-language Univision 41, WXTV(TV), is having no trouble attracting younger viewers. According to Nielsen Media Research’s Station Index, the station made significant gains in early fringe and early and late news time periods among all viewers (not just Spanish-speakers) 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 during the 2003 November sweeps.

In early fringe, the station saw a 132% increase in viewers 18-34 year-to-year and jumped 202% in 18-49s, according to Univision. The station shows novella Classe 406 in the time slot.

At 6 p.m., Noticias Univision 41 is first in viewers 18-34, beating out newscasts from WNBC(TV), WABC-TV and WCBS-TV. In the 18-49 and 25-54 age groups, the station is second only to WABC-TV. Ratings-wise, Noticias finishes fourth in households. The story is similar at 6:30, with Univision beating out the Big Three networks in 18-34s and finishing second to WABC-TV’s World News Tonight with Peter Jennings in the 18-34 and 25-54 categories.

At 11 p.m., Noticias has jumped from third place to first in the 18-34 demo, and has seen a 47% increase in viewers 18-49 and 19% rise in viewers 25-54.