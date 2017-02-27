Univision's María Elena Salinas Is NAB's Next Hall-of-Famer

María Elena Salinas, the award-winning journalist who co-anchors Univision’s nightly newscast, will be inducted into the NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame in April at the organization’s annual Las Vegas convention.

Salinas has co-anchored Spanish-language Noticiero Univision with Jorge Ramos since 1987. She began her journalism career in 1981 at the network’s O&O KMEX Los Angeles.

In 2015, Salinas received Peabody, Walter Cronkite, Emmy and Gracie awards for her documentary Entre el Abandono y el Rechazo (Between Abandonment and Rejection), a primetime special on the exodus of Central American children to the United States. In 2016, she was the recipient of the Mickey Leland Humanitarian award, and in 2012, she became the first Latina to receive an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Salinas will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 24 at the NAB’s Television Luncheon. The 2017 NAB Show takes place April 22-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.