Univision's Mackin Outlines Management Vision

Incoming president of the Univision station group Terry Mackin outlined his management strategy in a five-point post on Broadcastingcable.com’s “Station to Station” blog.





Responding to a comment about Caucasian television executives taking management positions at Spanish-language media companies (“White Men Can Jump”), Hearst-Argyle’s departing executive V.P. said the guidelines for running a successful media company work regardless of which cultural group the company is broadcasting to.

Mackin, who starts at Univision March 1, offered five tenets for running a leading media company.

1) Know your customer

2) Deliver great programming

3) Maintain empathetic relationships with advertising clients who need to compete for customers

4) Communicate a corporate vision and recruit every employee to own his/her role in the company and

5) Be a leader in the community.

Mackin cited Univision’s strength across various platforms and deep pool of talented executives as its primary assets. He’ll oversee 64 Univision and TeleFutura outlets in his new post.