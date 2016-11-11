Univision's KMEX Opens Bureau on Southern California Campus

Univision O&O KMEX Los Angeles and California State University, Fullerton have partnered to create an on-campus news bureau that will boost the Spanish-language broadcaster’s coverage of Southern California’s Hispanic population.

Francisco Ugalde, the station's Orange County and Inland Empire reporter, will be based at the bureau.

Univision will offer students internships, educational experiences and mentors in both broadcast and digital news product, Univision said. In addition, CSUF’s student news programs OC News and Al Día will have access to Univision content.

The partnership is part of CSUF’s Latino Communications Initiative to boost students’ career development in the competitive multicultural media job market, said Scott Paynton, dean of the College of Communications.