Univision/HBC Opponent Goes to Court

The Federal Communications Commission should be forced to rethink its approval of the Univision Communications Inc./Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. merger, the National Hispanic Policy Institute told federal appeals judges in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

The institute said in a lawsuit against the merger that the FCC bent its own measures of ownership reach in order to approve the deal. Without an "outcome-driven" decision to leave stations owned by Entravision Communications Corp. out of Univision’s ownership tall, the deal would have exceeded limits on local radio ownership, the institute said. Univision is an investor in Entravision.

The $3.5 billion deal married the country’s largest Spanish-language TV- and radio-station groups and divided Hispanic groups. Critics argued that the resulting company will have too much influence over Latino media markets.