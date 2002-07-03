Univision: We won soccer ratings match

Univision Communications Inc. said its coverage of the World Cup Final June 30 (7 a.m

to 9 a.m. EST) set a new record for highest share delivered by any single

Spanish-language program, with 66 percent of U.S. Hispanic TV-viewing homes

tuning in.

The network also said its stations in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Chicago,

Dallas, San Antonio and Phoenix delivered more viewers than ABC (the

English-language rights holder) in those markets.

The game drew an 18.8 household rating and a 66 share (almost 2.9 million

Hispanic viewers in total) on Univision.

A rebroadcast of the game at noon on co-owned TeleFutura drew another 500,000

viewers, the network said.

More Hispanic viewers tuned to the World Cup final than this year's

National Basketball Association Finals, last year's World Series or most of the recent Olympic Games telecasts,

Univision said.

"The popularity of soccer will continue to permeate this country, and

Univision's exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights to the world's leading

soccer tournaments position us as U.S. Hispanics' sports network of choice for

many years to come," Univision Sports president David Downs said.

In case you didn't know, Brazil won 2-0 over Germany.