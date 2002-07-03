Univision: We won soccer ratings match
Univision Communications Inc. said its coverage of the World Cup Final June 30 (7 a.m
to 9 a.m. EST) set a new record for highest share delivered by any single
Spanish-language program, with 66 percent of U.S. Hispanic TV-viewing homes
tuning in.
The network also said its stations in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Chicago,
Dallas, San Antonio and Phoenix delivered more viewers than ABC (the
English-language rights holder) in those markets.
The game drew an 18.8 household rating and a 66 share (almost 2.9 million
Hispanic viewers in total) on Univision.
A rebroadcast of the game at noon on co-owned TeleFutura drew another 500,000
viewers, the network said.
More Hispanic viewers tuned to the World Cup final than this year's
National Basketball Association Finals, last year's World Series or most of the recent Olympic Games telecasts,
Univision said.
"The popularity of soccer will continue to permeate this country, and
Univision's exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights to the world's leading
soccer tournaments position us as U.S. Hispanics' sports network of choice for
many years to come," Univision Sports president David Downs said.
In case you didn't know, Brazil won 2-0 over Germany.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.