Univision Vet Falcon Heads Up Telemundo News

Former Univision veteran Alina Falcon has been named senior executive vice president of news and alternative programming at Telemundo. She starts in December.

Falcon had been president of news at Univision Communications until she was replaced by Isaac Lee last December and took on a consulting role. She will report to Emilio Romano, president of Telemundo.

Ramon Escobar headed up Telemundo's network news until his resignation in September.

Falcon will have strategic and operational oversight of all Telemundo news properties. She will also supervise the overall news programming strategy at the Telemundo stations, Telemundo's domestic and international news bureaus, and talent development and the Spanish language giant's alternative and reality programming.

"Alina brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in news excellence and in leading large operations in the Spanish-language media world," said Romano. "As Hispanic viewers evolve the way they consume news, information and entertainment, Alina's expertise will be key in leading our news organization and alternative content production into the future."

Falcon has put in almost three decades in Spanish language news.

"During this unprecedented time of growth for Hispanics in the country, I am excited to continue serving this influential community with Telemundo's multi-platform news and information, and the most compelling alternative entertainment," she said.