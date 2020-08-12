Univision Turns to TikTok to Push ‘Premios Juventud’

For its Premios Juventud youth awards show, Univision is putting a pre-show where the kids are: TikTok.

Univision’s digital show El Break de las 7 is doing a special PJ Edition exclusively on TikTok that will be hosted by TikTok influencer Johann Vera.

(Image credit: Univision)

The show will live stream Thursday at 7 p.m. ET and feature two award presentations, interviews with hosts, celebrity presenters and performers. It will also have dedicated segments to the nominees, performance and the night’s fashion.

For the PJ Edition, El Break de Las 7 will be produced in a vertical format to better take advantage of TikTok’s features.

The show is designed to create excitement around Premios Juventud among TikTok users and get young viewers to tune into Univision at 8 p.m.

El Break de Las 7 appeared 53 times on Facebook before stopping on July 30. The show featured celebrity guests and their loved ones. It attracted more than 28 million views.