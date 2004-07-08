Univision Touts Nielsen Numbers

Univision Communications Inc. is suing Nielsen Media Research, saying that the ratings company does not accurately measure Hispanics, but that hasn't stopped it from touting a Nielsen study measuring Hispanics.

In a release Wednesday, Univision crowed over a Nielsen Hispanic Internet Users Study that found that Univision's Web site was the most visited Spanish-language website among Spanish-dominant and bilingual users 16-plus, and that the combination of the site and the Univisoin Network affects brand awareness and purchasing behavior.

It is the fourth year in a row that the site has come out on top in the study.

"The Nielsen results offer several valuable insights about Spanish-language media," said Univision," including that Hispanic Internet surfers spend twice as much time online than reading Spanish-language papers or magazines.

Univision's beef with Nielsen is over its local people meters, which Univision says undercount broadcast minority viewing. Nielsen is starting to roll out the new meters in major markets.